Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,097.86.

INF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 975 to GBX 1,000 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Informa Trading Down 1.9%

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 330,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 934, for a total transaction of £3,084,525.66. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON INF opened at GBX 749.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 822.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 886.09. The company has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 634.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 56 earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Informa will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informa Company Profile

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