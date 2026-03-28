Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. CJS Securities upgraded Barrett Business Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.0%

BBSI stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $739.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 4.39%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $225,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,458.89. This represents a 2.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James R. Potts sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $51,710.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,445.16. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

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Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company’s core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers’ compensation and risk management services.

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