Comparing Nemus Bioscience (NMUS) & Its Peers

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nemus Bioscience N/A -$19.19 million -7.21 Nemus Bioscience Competitors $323.56 million -$30.53 million -5.79

Nemus Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nemus Bioscience. Nemus Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

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Profitability

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -924.42% Nemus Bioscience Competitors -4,539.09% -243.53% -48.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

33.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Nemus Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nemus Bioscience has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemus Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 10.11, indicating that their average stock price is 911% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemus Bioscience peers beat Nemus Bioscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Nemus Bioscience Company Profile

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Nemus Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Its products under research comprise NB2111 for use in treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy; and NB2222 for the treatment of uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Mississippi to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

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