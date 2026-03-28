Analyzing Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) and Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potomac Bancshares has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Potomac Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NBT Bancorp pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potomac Bancshares pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Potomac Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $906.48 million 2.41 $169.24 million $3.30 12.68 Potomac Bancshares $54.90 million 1.60 $9.70 million $2.16 9.07

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Potomac Bancshares. Potomac Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NBT Bancorp and Potomac Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 2 1 2.80 Potomac Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Potomac Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Potomac Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 18.67% 10.86% 1.25% Potomac Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Potomac Bancshares on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan administration and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. Further, it operates as a property management and passive investment company, as well as investment advisor that provides investment management and financial consulting services. The company operates in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central and northwestern Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Potomac Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company offers Card Pay, cash management, merchant, financial planning, trust and estate, investment management, wealth management, full-service brokerage, retirement and insurance planning and products, asset allocation and management, and college planning services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Charles Town, West Virginia.

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