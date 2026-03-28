Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

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Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 6.9%

HIMS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,402,065.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,792.58. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $118,808.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 308,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,037.39. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 134,984 shares of company stock worth $3,458,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 2,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $62,153,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $83,582,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $87,372,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Hims & Hers Health

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Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

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Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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