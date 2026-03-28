Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $467,786.28 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $467,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,223.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $369.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.43, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.41. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

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CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

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CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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