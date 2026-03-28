Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $467,786.28 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $467,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,223.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.9%
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $369.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.43, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.41. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike announced expanded strategic collaborations with IBM and Intel to integrate its Charlotte AI/AgentWorks and Falcon platform into broader SOC and endpoint ecosystems — a material product/GTM push that supports long‑term ARR expansion. CrowdStrike and IBM Expand Strategic Collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike rolled out AI‑native products and the Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem at RSA 2026, reinforcing its position as an “AI security OS” and creating multiple upsell/service avenues. Autonomous Security and the New AI Arms Race
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: several firms reaffirm buys but some have trimmed targets — consensus still rates CRWD a moderate buy, suggesting expectations are divergent and the stock is sensitive to news. CRWD analyst coverage and targets
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Anthropic’s upcoming model could deliver advanced cybersecurity features triggered a sector‑wide selloff, with headlines explicitly citing potential competitive risks for CrowdStrike. CRWD, PANW, OKTA, ZS stocks tumble — what’s the Anthropic connection?
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings/quarterly commentary have disappointed some investors who expected a stronger re‑acceleration; coverage notes this contributed to today’s weakness as growth multiple sentiment cools. CrowdStrike Slides 7%
- Negative Sentiment: Disclosed insider selling (including several executive sales reported March 23–26) has amplified negative sentiment and raised short‑term investor caution. CrowdStrike insider selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
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