Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $9.9880, with a volume of 35148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.72 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Lumexa Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lumexa Imaging currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumexa Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $11,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $18,870,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lumexa Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000.

Lumexa Imaging Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38.

Lumexa Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

Further Reading

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