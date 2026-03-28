Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Romano Brothers AND Company’s 8th Largest Position

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,654,000 after purchasing an additional 191,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,229,000 after purchasing an additional 126,649 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $422.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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