Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $634,461.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,159.76. The trade was a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,414.20. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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