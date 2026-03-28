Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 712 to GBX 680 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 531 to GBX 507 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 659.40.

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Travis Perkins Stock Down 3.0%

LON:TPK opened at GBX 555.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 477.37 and a one year high of GBX 723.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 642.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 626.07.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 564, for a total transaction of £37,173.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travis Perkins

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Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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