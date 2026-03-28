Head-To-Head Analysis: Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) versus Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bunzl pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bunzl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bunzl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $2.54 billion 1.05 $75.23 million N/A N/A Bunzl $15.62 billion 0.60 $605.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Greencore Group and Bunzl”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bunzl has higher revenue and earnings than Greencore Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greencore Group and Bunzl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bunzl 0 6 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and Bunzl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A Bunzl N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Greencore Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunzl has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunzl beats Greencore Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the finance activities; pension funding; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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