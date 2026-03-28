Net Worth Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 427.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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