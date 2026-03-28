Net Worth Advisory Group Has $10.99 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 818.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,167 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $223.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.12. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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