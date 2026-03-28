JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conquis Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

IJR stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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