Financial Contrast: Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) vs. Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Omnicell has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Omnicell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $1.18 billion 1.26 $2.05 million $0.04 818.75 Bullfrog AI $120,000.00 53.63 -$6.50 million ($0.63) -0.81

This table compares Omnicell and Bullfrog AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog AI. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell 0.17% 3.00% 1.81% Bullfrog AI N/A -273.24% -208.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omnicell and Bullfrog AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 1 1 6 0 2.63 Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Omnicell currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.63%. Given Omnicell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Omnicell is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Summary

Omnicell beats Bullfrog AI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicell

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Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. It also provides central pharmacy automation solutions; IV compounding robots; and inventory management software. In addition, the company provides single-dose automation solutions that fill and label a variety of patient-specific, single-dose medication blister packaging based on incoming prescriptions; fully automated and semi-automated filling equipment for institutional pharmacies to warrant automated packaging of medications; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Bullfrog AI

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Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

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