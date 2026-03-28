Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $211,661,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $193,347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,015,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754,117 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,551,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.26 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 923.91%.

Genuine Parts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: GPC remains part of the Dividend Kings group (long consecutive dividend increase streak), which supports interest from income-oriented investors and can provide a valuation floor during selloffs. Dividend Kings on the Brink

GPC remains part of the Dividend Kings group (long consecutive dividend increase streak), which supports interest from income-oriented investors and can provide a valuation floor during selloffs. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus and company context — Street consensus still points to roughly $7.90–8.00 FY EPS and GPC has recently given FY 2026 guidance in the ~7.50–8.00 EPS range; these longer-term numbers temper the near-term noise but make the stock sensitive to quarterly misses or guide-downs. GPC Market Overview

Consensus and company context — Street consensus still points to roughly $7.90–8.00 FY EPS and GPC has recently given FY 2026 guidance in the ~7.50–8.00 EPS range; these longer-term numbers temper the near-term noise but make the stock sensitive to quarterly misses or guide-downs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and full-year EPS forecasts and downgraded GPC from “Hold” to “Strong Sell.” They lowered Q1–Q4 FY2027 estimates (Q1: 2.19→2.01; Q2: 2.22→2.06; Q3: 2.13→2.02; Q4: 2.08→1.96) and trimmed FY2027 (8.61→8.05) and FY2028 forecasts, citing weaker expected near-term results — the downgrade and estimate cuts are the primary driver of today’s downward pressure. Zacks Research Ticker Report

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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