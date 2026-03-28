Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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