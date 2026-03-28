JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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