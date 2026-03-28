Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Position in NiCE $NICE

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in NiCE were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in NiCE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,768,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NiCE by 116.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,238,000 after buying an additional 659,170 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 36.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,429,000 after acquiring an additional 225,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of NiCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NiCE Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ NICE opened at $108.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63. NiCE has a twelve month low of $94.65 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The company had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NiCE Profile

(Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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