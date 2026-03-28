JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $66,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

AGG opened at $98.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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