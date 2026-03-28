Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $58,473.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 96,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,010.01. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 41,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 108,599 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $49.50 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.51%.

About Power Integrations

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Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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