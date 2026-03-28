Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Head-To-Head Survey

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $131.13 million 1.98 $15.27 million $0.76 16.87 Hang Seng Bank $8.63 billion 4.27 $2.36 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Hang Seng Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and Hang Seng Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 1 1 3.00 Hang Seng Bank 1 1 0 0 1.50

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.64% 6.31% 0.56% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Hang Seng Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts. It also offers residential real estate loans, including first mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines, and secured by one-to-four family residential properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as letters of credit, revolving lines of credit, working capital, equipment financing, and term loans; commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; home equity loans comprising home equity revolving loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, spa and pool, collateral, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending and wealth management services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management services; general banking and transaction banking, corporate lending, deposits, and cash management services; and tailored solutions and services in foreign exchange, bullion, equities, fixed income, and securities financing, as well as manages the funding and liquidity position activities. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and representative office in Taipei, as well as a network of outlets in the Mainland of China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited operates as a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

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