International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised International Seaways from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.23. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $78.51.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,659.12. This represents a 35.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $452,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,080.49. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

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