Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $13.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.5920.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, COO Clifford T. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 560,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,133.34. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edilson Camara purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $199,561.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,287.79. This represents a 88.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

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