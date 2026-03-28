Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.29.

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BRP Stock Down 1.3%

BRP stock opened at C$91.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$43.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.54.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter. BRP had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting BRP

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

Positive Sentiment: BRP reported Q4 EPS of C$2.21 and revenue of C$2.46 billion (revenue up ~16%), and raised its dividend — positive fundamental news that supports the equity case. BRP ups dividend, reports $45.8M Q4 profit, revenue up 16 per cent

BRP reported Q4 EPS of C$2.21 and revenue of C$2.46 billion (revenue up ~16%), and raised its dividend — positive fundamental news that supports the equity case. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised targets/ratings: Desjardins bumped its target to C$138 (buy), BMO raised to C$120 (outperform), and Wells Fargo lifted its target to C$110 (overweight) — these increases signal continued analyst confidence and meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst rating roundup

Several brokers raised targets/ratings: Desjardins bumped its target to C$138 (buy), BMO raised to C$120 (outperform), and Wells Fargo lifted its target to C$110 (overweight) — these increases signal continued analyst confidence and meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Ci Capital trimmed its target from C$128 to C$119 but kept a buy rating (still substantial upside), a more modest adjustment versus some peers. Ci Capital target change

Ci Capital trimmed its target from C$128 to C$119 but kept a buy rating (still substantial upside), a more modest adjustment versus some peers. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James cut its target slightly to C$115 from C$117 but the target still implies solid upside — mixed analyst tweaks add to near-term volatility rather than a clear directional signal. Raymond James target change

About BRP

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BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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