Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific News Summary

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About Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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