Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $687,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,011 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.1%

CMG stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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