Analysts Set MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Price Target at $8.00

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

MNOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediciNova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MediciNova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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MediciNova Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.38 on Monday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company’s leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

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