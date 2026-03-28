Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $7,685,580.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $7,685,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,214,267.65. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $7,613,660.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $7,074,260.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $7,026,700.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $8,030,100.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $7,928,600.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $122.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85.

Key Airbnb News

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,644,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

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Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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