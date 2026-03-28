Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $7,685,580.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $7,685,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,214,267.65. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $7,613,660.00.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $7,074,260.00.
- On Monday, February 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $7,026,700.00.
- On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $7,730,240.00.
- On Monday, January 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $8,030,100.00.
- On Monday, December 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $7,928,600.00.
Airbnb Stock Performance
ABNB opened at $122.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85.
Key Airbnb News
Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded ABNB to Hold (from Sell) and raised its price target to $129, citing a stronger 2026 outlook and higher adjusted-EBITDA/earnings estimates — a near-term technical tailwind and evidence of a less bearish analyst stance. Wall Street Turns Less Bearish on Airbnb: Truist Raises Target to $129
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage framing Airbnb’s AI adoption as an opportunity to improve operations and guest experience supports a longer-term growth narrative that can help multiple expansion if execution continues. Airbnb: AI Is An Opportunity, Not A Threat
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry-trend pieces note Airbnb reflects broader Nasdaq/digital-travel trends — useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Airbnb Reflects Nasdaq Index Digital Travel Trends
- Negative Sentiment: Macro worries — rising energy costs, persistent inflation and slipping consumer confidence — are pressuring travel stocks broadly and were cited as the proximate reason for today’s pullback in Airbnb shares. Airbnb Stock Falls As Inflation, Energy Costs Pressure Travel Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Europe is rising — Paris and other major tourist cities are cracking down on illegal short-term rentals to curb overtourism and free up housing, which could constrain listings and growth in important markets. Paris is ground zero for Europe’s backlash against illegal Airbnbs
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.7M), trimming his stake — a sizable sale that can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or tax reasons. SEC Filing: Insider Sale — Joseph Gebbia
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,644,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.
Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.
Further Reading
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