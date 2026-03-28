Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Grows By 85.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,686 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 26th total of 4,687 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS SOAGY opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is a leading international supplier of laboratory and bioprocessing equipment and services that support the biopharmaceutical industry. The company develops, manufactures and sells an extensive range of products designed to enhance drug discovery, development and production efficiency. Its portfolio includes single‐use bioreactors, filtration systems, cell culture media, laboratory balances, pipettes, consumables and software solutions that help customers accelerate and optimize research and manufacturing workflows.

The company operates through two primary divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.