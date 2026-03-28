Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March $DMAR

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS DMAR opened at $41.84 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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