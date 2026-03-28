A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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