Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $54,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $231.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.89.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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