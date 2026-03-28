Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $54.36

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.3571.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, CEO David Hallal sold 57,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,453,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,645 shares in the company, valued at $65,828,241.50. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $695,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 85,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,178.60. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 207,464 shares of company stock worth $9,157,423 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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