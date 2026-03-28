Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.40 target price on Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

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Olaplex Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OLPX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Catherine Dunleavy sold 93,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $118,199.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,026,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,875.10. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 34,962 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $44,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 982,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,397.30. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,442 shares of company stock valued at $271,457. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Olaplex News

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About Olaplex

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Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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