BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TSE ZWB opened at C$24.66 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.26 and a 12 month high of C$26.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.45.

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BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Company Profile

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The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these. Depending on market volatility and other factors, the ETF will write covered call options on these securities. Under such call options, the ETF will sell to the buyer of the option, for a premium, either a right to buy the security from the ETF at an exercise price or, if the option is cash settled, the right to a payment from the ETF equal to the difference between the value of the security and the exercise price.

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