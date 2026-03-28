BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of TSE ZWB opened at C$24.66 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.26 and a 12 month high of C$26.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.45.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Company Profile
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