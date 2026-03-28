Insider Selling: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells $359,652.72 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 52,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $359,652.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,734,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,193.89. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN opened at $5.90 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 2.65.

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SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SoundHound AI by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,987,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,707 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2,259.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,679,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

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SoundHound AI Company Profile

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SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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