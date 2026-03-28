Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus raised Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

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Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Announces Dividend

DEO stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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