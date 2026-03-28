Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ABBV opened at $209.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $370.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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