Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 895.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $7,929,645,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,758.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,179.80. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term risk: repeated “stream‑flation” could push price‑sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad‑supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream‑flation

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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