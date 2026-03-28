Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Mestek Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Mestek Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Mestek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.