iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Decreased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 333,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,119,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $636.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $682.25 and a 200-day moving average of $679.70. The company has a market cap of $700.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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