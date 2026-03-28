Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $54.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SPYV opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.