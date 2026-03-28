CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 99.7% in March

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 117,830 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the February 26th total of 59,013 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

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CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.29%.The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CPS Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

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CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies’ product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

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