Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Grows By 44.2%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,878 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 26th total of 25,570 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

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Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Euro Tech

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Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as spectrophotometers, colorimeters, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general-purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.

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