Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) versus Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Head to Head Review

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Saga Communications and Phoenix New Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications -7.37% 4.43% 3.30% Phoenix New Media 0.25% 0.18% 0.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Saga Communications and Phoenix New Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $107.11 million 0.72 -$7.90 million ($1.22) -9.81 Phoenix New Media $109.47 million 0.20 $50,000.00 $0.02 92.95

Phoenix New Media has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phoenix New Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saga Communications beats Phoenix New Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

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Saga Communications, Inc., a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk. It owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. Saga Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

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