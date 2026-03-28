Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,372.39. This represents a 44.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 79,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.