Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 76,852 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of Paychex worth $62,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Paychex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Paychex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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