SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.5%

About SPDR Gold Shares

Shares of GLD stock opened at $414.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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