Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $78,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,142,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,365,000 after acquiring an additional 525,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,591,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,773,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 158,958 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

SPSM stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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